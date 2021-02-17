UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has told the BBC he supports the UN's decision to raise the detention of Princess Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, with the United Arab Emirates.

In secretly recorded videos obtained by the BBC's Panorama programme, Princess Latifa – who has accused her father of holding her hostage – said she feared for her life.

The governments of Dubai and the UAE have previously said she was safe in the care of family.

Read more: UN to raise Princess Latifa case with UAE