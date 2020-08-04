'Deafening silence' of life without Capt Sir Tom Moore

The daughter of Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised nearly £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden, has spoken for the first time since his death earlier this month.

Hannah Ingram-Moore told BBC Breakfast her family had believed her father would return from hospital after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

She said the Army veteran, who was 100 years old, had been looking forward to a dinner of steak and chips when he got home.

Mrs Ingram-Moore also said their trip to Barbados was a holiday of a lifetime for him, and that Capt Sir Tom would have been heartbroken if he had known about the online trolling and abuse they received.

