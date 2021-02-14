The foreign secretary has said it was "difficult" to agree to calls from a group of Tory MPs for an end to all coronavirus restrictions and laws in May.

Speaking to the BBC's Andrew Marr, Dominic Raab reiterated the prime minister's optimism over the vaccine rollout and the direction of travel the transmission rates were going.

But he warned "saying what we're going to do with precision and as a guarantee" would be ''difficult at this stage''.

