Kids Company founder Camila Batmanghelidjh 'delighted' at ruling
The founder and former trustees of the collapsed charity Kids Company have won a High Court battle against being disqualified from other organisations.
The Official Receiver argued they were "unfit" to hold directorships because of their handling of the charity.
But the ruling cleared former chief executive Camila Batmanghelidjh and the others of personal wrongdoing.
She told BBC News she was "delighted that the justice system paid attention to the facts".