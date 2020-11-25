UK Economy: Chancellor says GDP 'comparable to other countries'
Official data shows that the UK economy shrank by almost 10% last year - its biggest annual decline on record.
The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, said the figures showed the serious economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
He told the BBC's Faisal Islam that this trend was comparable to other countries. Britain has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic both in terms of deaths, and the economic consequences.