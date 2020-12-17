As coronavirus vaccines are being rolled out across the UK, more scams are targeting people too. The NHS is warning people to be vigilant about fake vaccination invitations.

These scam emails, calls or texts often ask for personal and financial information, but the vaccine is free and the NHS would never ask for bank details.

BBC Asian Network is helping people in the South Asian community to spot potential scams, with advice videos in five South Asian languages: Urdu, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Gujarati.

Haroon Rashid explains in Urdu what to look out for if you receive a vaccine invitation.