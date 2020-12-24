Loss of smell, or anosmia, is the most common symptom of Covid-19, with many patients reporting that or parosmia, a condition where tastes and smells are distorted.

But ear, nose and throat specialists feel the conditions, which can have a huge impact on people’s lives, are often overlooked.

Emerging research suggests people could be affected long after they recover from Covid.

BBC Breakfast's Tim Muffett speaks to three women struggling with changing tastes and smells.