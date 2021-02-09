Covid-19 travel rules: Labour calls for more over quarantine border controls
The shadow health secretary has called on the government to go further on its action to stop coronavirus spreading from UK arrivals.
On Tuesday, Matt Hancock announced a new "enhanced testing" regime for travellers entering England.
But Jonathan Ashworth said he wanted "comprehensive quarantine controls" at the UK border and questioned why some countries had not been included on the "red list" from which direct flights are banned.