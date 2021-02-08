People aged 70 or older in England who have not yet had their coronavirus vaccine but would like to are being asked to contact the NHS.

A national booking system can be accessed online or people can call 119 free of change between 7am and 11pm.

Speaking at the Downing Street coronavirus briefing, Dr Nikki Kanani said it was important for those who had missed out to get vaccinated.

The GP and medical director for primary care at NHS England, said: "If you are aged 70 and over, and haven't yet received your vaccine, please come forward and make an appointment as soon as you can."