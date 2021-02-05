The parish council meeting that went viral

A parish council meeting that spiralled into chaos has gone viral.

The meeting between councillors at Handforth Parish Council in Cheshire got heated, sparking interest online.

One of the women involved in it, Jackie Weaver, told the BBC she has had "nothing but positive support" after remaining calm on the Zoom call which had insults, laughter and members being kicked out.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.