Conditions inside some housing lived in by people vulnerable to coronavirus are "utterly shameful," according to former government adviser, Dame Louise Casey.

A BBC News investigation found people shielding in homes with frequent leaks, widespread damp and even rodents living in a kitchen ceiling.

The government says reducing the number of households in temporary accommodation is a priority.

Reporter: Rianna Croxford

Producer: Noel Titheradge

Cameraman: Adam Walker