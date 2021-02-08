Covid-19: Temporary coronavirus housing 'utterly shameful'
Conditions inside some housing lived in by people vulnerable to coronavirus are "utterly shameful," according to former government adviser, Dame Louise Casey.
A BBC News investigation found people shielding in homes with frequent leaks, widespread damp and even rodents living in a kitchen ceiling.
The government says reducing the number of households in temporary accommodation is a priority.
Reporter: Rianna Croxford
Producer: Noel Titheradge
Cameraman: Adam Walker