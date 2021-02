A Welsh sheepdog has sold for a world record price of £27,000. Twelve-month-old Kim, who was trained by Dewi Jenkins of Talybont, near Aberystwyth, was sold at an online auction in Dolgellau. She was bought by a farmer from Staffordshire and broke the previous record of £20,000.

