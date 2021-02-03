A teenager who woke from a 10-month long coma has no knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic, despite being infected with the virus twice.

Joseph Flavill is still recovering in hospital after being hit by a car last March - shortly before the first lockdown.

His family say the 19-year-old's condition is slowly improving.

His aunt, Sally Flavill Smith, told BBC News that it was something “we’ve been hoping for every day during lockdown.”