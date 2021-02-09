One consequence of lockdown has been that neighbourhoods that were once almost deserted after dark have come to life.

The night walk or run, in which people can get a breath of fresh air and avoid crowds, has become a daily ritual for millions.

The advice is to stay close to home, wear something bright and of course, keep your distance.

But for many darkness has, this winter, become an opportunity for brief escape.

The BBC's David Sillito has, at a safe distance, joined some of the passionate night walkers.