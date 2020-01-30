International trade secretary Liz Truss says Asia Pacific countries "will provide big markets" in the future for British products.

The UK is applying to join a free trade area made up of 11 Asia and Pacific nations, under its post-Brexit plans.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr show, she said joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership would create new opportunities.

"Of course British businesses will have to reach out and take these opportunities, but what I'm doing is I'm creating the opportunities, the low tariffs, removing those barriers so they can go out and do that."