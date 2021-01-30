'Life after lockdown will be better than before'

Kellie Larkin says lockdown has improved her quality of life.

The 20-year-old from Country Tyrone has cerebral palsy - she is quadriplegic and a permanent wheelchair user. She is also non-verbal and communicate using a computer.

With the increase of online technology during lockdown, she says it has created more opportunities for her to communicate than ever before.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

