Covid-19: Arlene Foster calls EU vaccine export controls 'act of aggression'
Arlene Foster says new EU export controls on Covid vaccines have effectively "put a border in place" between Ireland and Northern Ireland.
The Northern Ireland first minister added she believes the move shows her country "has been used as a pawn" in Brexit negotiations.
The EU has said the move was "justified" to avert problems caused by a lack of vaccine supply.
Read more: EU 'must clarify intentions' in NI vaccine row - PM