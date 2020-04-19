Northern Irish chef Clare Smyth is the first female in the UK to be awarded three Michelin stars.

Her debut fine dining restaurant, Core, opened in 2017. It has an emphasis on sustainable food, sourced from farmers and producers in the UK.

The award-winning chef catered the private wedding reception for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back in 2018.

She told the BBC being awarded the Michelin stars was "like winning the World Cup".

Kitchen shots were filmed before lockdown.