Kate on children's 'horror' at her lockdown haircuts
The Duchess of Cambridge has joked about her children's "horror" at getting home haircuts, during a video discussion about parenting in lockdown.
Catherine chatted online with three parents from Roe Green Junior School in north-west London, along with head teacher Melissa Loosemore.
The royal described home schooling as "exhausting" and admitted that her maths skills weren't entirely up to scratch.
