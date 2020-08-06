Kate on children's 'horror' at her lockdown haircuts

The Duchess of Cambridge has joked about her children's "horror" at getting home haircuts, during a video discussion about parenting in lockdown.

Catherine chatted online with three parents from Roe Green Junior School in north-west London, along with head teacher Melissa Loosemore.

The royal described home schooling as "exhausting" and admitted that her maths skills weren't entirely up to scratch.

