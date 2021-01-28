Angela Rayner has been challenged over claims that teachers were at increased risk of infection and death from Covid-19.

Pressed on why she was bringing herself into conflict with the scientific advice, she said: "Frontline key workers who are out there are more at risk", and added that "teachers are frontline key workers".

But on Wednesday Prof Jonathan Van-Tam told a Downing Street briefing there was not a "markedly increased rate of infection or mortality" from Covid-19 among teachers.

The Labour deputy leader has called for teaching staff to be vaccinated in the February half-term.