The continuing lockdown in England is tough for everyone but what's it like if you have limited space at home?

BBC News spoke to people in Birmingham and Coventry living in high rise flats, about their experience of lockdown.

Reporter: Alex Forsyth. Filmed & edited by Kevin Church

