Priti Patel sets out new UK border measures

Priti Patel has announced UK citizens returning from high-risk countries will have to quarantine in hotels upon arrival.

As part of a range of measures designed to slow the spread of new coronavirus variants, the home secretary also said that people who want to leave the UK will also be under heightened scrutiny.

Anyone travelling outside the country will have to make a declaration of their reasons for doing so, while the number of border police will be stepped up.

