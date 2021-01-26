In March 2020, we were told it would be a ‘’good outcome’’ if coronavirus killed 20,000 people across the UK.

Now the bleakest milestone has been reached: 100,000 deaths.

In a statement, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said "behind these heart-breaking figures are friends, families and neighbours. The vaccine offers us the way out, but we cannot let up now and we sadly still face a tough period ahead. The virus is still spreading and we're seeing over 3,500 people per day being admitted into hospital."

Health correspondent Catherine Burns looks at the past year of the UK’s epidemic and hears from families who have lost loved ones.

