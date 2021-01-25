Katie Price on Harvey's transition to adulthood

When faced with having to move their disabled child to a different school or college, families face difficult decisions.

Now, reality TV star and ex-model, Katie Price, is on that journey with her eldest son, Harvey, who is about to make that transition.

She opens us about the challenges they face in a new documentary on BBC One, Katie Price: Harvey and me.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.