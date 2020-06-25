Police have released body-worn camera footage of the moment officers raided an illegal rave in a railway arch attended by 300 people.

Officers were called to reports of an unlicensed music event in Nursery Road, Hackney, at 01:30 GMT on Sunday.

Many guests fled the scene while organisers padlocked the doors from the inside to stop officers getting in, police said.

Police have issued more than £15,000 in fines for breaching lockdown restrictions.

London is under an England-wide lockdown, which prevents any social mixing between households.

Under these restrictions, Londoners are asked to only leave home for limited reasons such as shopping, going to work, seeking medical assistance, or avoiding domestic abuse.