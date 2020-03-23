Nicola Sturgeon: 'It's right that I am properly scrutinised'

The Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said that it is right she is scrutinised over how she handled sexual harassment claims made about her predecessor Alex Salmond.

Mr Salmond has accused Ms Sturgeon of misleading the Scottish parliament. She refutes those allegations.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show, she said that she welcomes the opportunity to appear at an upcoming committee conducting an inquiry into how the allegations against Mr Salmond were handled by the Scottish government.