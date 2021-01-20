What is it like to self-isolate when you have no money?

Newsnight's Katie Razzall spoke to part-time shop keeper Rachel - who asked not to be identified - about what it like to have to self-isolate while on low income.

The NHS Test and Trace and the NHS Covid-19 app currently offers £500 to those who need to self-isolate. The self-isolation support scheme is intended to help with loss of earnings for those told to self-isolate who cannot work from home.

But many applications are being rejected. Rachel, who tested positive in early January and is a mother of a disabled son, is one of those who had her application rejected.

