Learning disability vaccine plea: 'Don't leave us to rot'
As high risk groups continue to be immunised there are growing concerns that people with learning disabilities have been missed out.
Despite a recent Public Health England report warning they are six times more likely to die from coronavirus, as a group, they have not been prioritised for a vaccine.
Legal action is being taken against the Department of Health and Social Care, which says it is working hard to vaccinate all those at risk.
Nikki Fox reports.