Mortician: ‘How do you prepare for people dying and dying?’

On Tuesday, the UK reached a new daily sombre record of 1,610 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test. NHS England says 400 military personnel are assisting in hospitals in London and the Midlands, to help deal with the "unprecedented pressure".

More than four million people have received their first dose of a vaccine, but on Monday Prof Stephen Powis said it would be "some time" before the vaccination programme began to ease the pressure on hospitals.

In the second video of the series, the BBC's Clive Myrie has been spent the day with medical staff at the Royal London Hospital where 12 out of 15 floors are occupied by Covid patients.

