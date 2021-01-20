I can’t breathe: Black and dead in custody

Kevin Clarke repeatedly said, 'I can’t breathe' as he was restrained by police on the ground for 14 minutes during a mental health crisis. He died soon afterwards.

Panorama investigates why black men in the UK are more likely than white men to have force used on them by police and to die in police custody.

Met Police Commander Bas Javid tells Panorama that there is racial discrimination and prejudice within the organisation.

