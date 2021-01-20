The family of eight-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos have been told she could have survived if treated adequately for her injuries, according to a new report from experts appointed by the family’s lawyers.

She died after losing blood from injuries in her legs sustained during the 2017 Manchester Arena attack and was the youngest victim of the blast.

Her family had been told she had been killed instantly in the explosion. Now new information suggests she was not treated with tourniquets or splints to stop the bleeding.

The BBC's Judith Moritz spoke to her father Andrew Roussos.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.