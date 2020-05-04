The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have heard from emergency workers about the mental impact of working on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video call, Jules Lockett who works for the London Ambulance Service said in the first wave she felt "guilty" about going home because she thought "everyone around her was going to die".

Phil Spencer from Cleveland Police said once the pandemic is over many staff will be left "broken", saying police officers often didn't reach out for help and were sometimes seen as "villains".

The duke also opened up about his experiences of bereavement while working for the air ambulance saying it makes you see the world "in a darker, slightly more depressed" way.