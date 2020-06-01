With hospitals under extreme pressure and daily infections still high, the NHS Test and Trace system remains an important tool to stop the spread of coronavirus.

People who have coronavirus symptoms must put their details into the system, self-isolate and get tested. If their test returns a positive result, they must share the details of people who they have had close contact with. These people are then contacted and also told to self-isolate.

BBC Asian Network is helping the South Asian community in the UK to understand how the test-and-trace system works in five languages, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sylheti, Tamil and Urdu.

Presenter Poppy Begum explains how the test-and-trace system works in Sylheti.