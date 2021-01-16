A 20-year-old from Cambridgeshire who spent a week in intensive care with Covid-19 says he can't believe so many young people are in denial about the virus.

Jay Clack fell ill on 27 December and within five days 80% of his lungs had stopped functioning.

While in intensive care he had a goodbye phone call with his family.

