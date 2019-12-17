The mother of a 15-year-old girl found dead in a Malaysian jungle says she believes her daughter was abducted.

Nóra Quoirin went missing from her room in the Dusun rainforest resort in August 2019 and her body was found nine days later.

Nóra was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder that affects brain development, and her mother Maebh thinks walking out of the resort on her own would have been out of character.

A post-mortem examination found Nóra had died three days before her body was found, due to gastrointestinal bleeding from hunger and stress.