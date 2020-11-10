An amendment to the Domestic Abuse Bill has been put forward, calling for non-fatal strangulation to become a criminal offence.

Campaigners say abusers who use this as a means of control are often charged only with common assault, which does not reflect the seriousness of their crime.

Jenny (not her real name) suffered from this form of abuse at the hands of her partner for years. She spoke to the BBC's June Kelly about her experiences.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice said: “Non-fatal strangulation is a serious crime which is already covered by existing laws such as common assault and attempted murder.”

If you are affected by domestic abuse, there is a range of support services available via the BBC's Action Line page.