As the first patients receive the Oxford vaccine, NHS England's Medical Director Prof Stephen Powis said the NHS had been preparing 'for many months' for the mass rollout.

In an interview with the BBC's Medical Editor Fergus Walsh, Prof Powis said the NHS was aiming for tens of millions of doses by April provided the supplies reached them, and that a target of delivering 2 million vaccines a week could be reached by the end of this month.

