Professor Hugh Montgomery told BBC Radio 5 Live hospitals were facing a "tsunami" of Covid cases and he feared it would get worse after New Year's Eve.

The intensive care doctor said that it was wrong to blame the surge in cases and deaths on the new variant of coronavirus rather than people not following mask rules or social distancing.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.