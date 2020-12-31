Remembering Bristol's 1980 race riots during a year of protests

The spotlight fell on Bristol's history as a slave port this year when Black Lives Matter protesters toppled a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in June.

But for many in the city, an event in more recent black history, riots in the St Pauls district 40 years ago following a police raid, were a defining moment.

The BBC’s Adina Campbell has been speaking to two men who grew up in the area about the impact of what happened.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.