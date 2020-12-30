Speaking at a Downing Street presser alongside Boris Johnson, Prof Stephen Powis, NHS England's national medical director, urged people to stay at home this New Years Eve.

A further 20 million people in England will join the toughest tier of Covid restrictions from Thursday.

The Midlands, North East, parts of the North West and parts of the South West are among those escalated to tier four.

Secondary schools across most of England are to remain closed for an extra two weeks for most pupils.