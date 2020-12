Matt Hancock has announced changes to the Covid restriction system in England, with millions more people facing Tier 4 restrictions.

The health secretary said the new measures, which come into effect on 00:01 on Thursday, are a result of rising coronavirus cases across the country, largely attributed to a recently discovered variant of the virus.

But he also highlighted, on "a day of mixed emotions", that there was cause for "joy".

