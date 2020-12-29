Students design 'Mitt' prosthetic limb for children

Even the most up-to-date prosthetic limbs can often be too heavy, or hard for young children to use with ease.

But now, a group of Imperial College engineering students has created a new, lighter one.

The flexible device called the 'Mitt' slides on like a glove and has magnetic attachments for extra movement.

It's led to a campaign to give one to every child, under the age of nine, who needs one in the UK.

Duncan Kennedy met a seven-year-old girl who's received one.