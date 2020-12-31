Swapping Spain for Cornwall to work in a care home

In England, it is estimated that there are 112,000 vacancies in care homes and home care to look after people who are older or disabled.

With the Brexit transition period set to end on 31 December 2020, many care providers are concerned that work visa rules will make it harder to recruit from overseas.

The BBC followed 22-year-old Pedro who moved from Andalusia in Spain to his new home in Penzance to work as a carer.

