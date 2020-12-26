Almost 1000 people were forced to evacuate from the Billing Aquadrome in Northampton due to flooding.

Police, who were helped by firefighters and lowland search and rescue teams, said some of those stranded were suffering from hypothermia.

Georgina Burnham spoke to the BBC about what happened.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.