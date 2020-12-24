The EU and UK have reached a post-Brexit trade deal, ending months of disagreements over fishing rights and future business rules.

At a Downing Street press conference, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We have taken back control of our laws and our destiny."

Speaking from Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU should "look to the future", while EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said it was a day of relief, "tinged by some sadness".