A number of drivers clashed with police on Wednesday morning, with officers trying to push back a small crowd trying to enter the Port of Dover in Kent.

Some have been filmed shouting in the faces of police officers and protesting by lying in front of their trucks after long delays.

France has now reopened its border with the UK on condition of a negative coronavirus test, however the backlog is expected to take days to clear, with thousands of lorries queuing at the port to get through.

Soldiers have joined NHS Test and Trace staff in Kent to carry out the rapid tests on the thousands of stranded lorry drivers.