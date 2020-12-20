Coronavirus at Christmas: Sadiq Khan says news a 'bitter blow' to families and business
London's mayor has said the new coronavirus Christmas rules are a "bitter blow" for families and businesses - describing them as an "11th hour" change.
Sadiq Khan told BBC Breakfast the "chop change, stop-start" had caused anguish and despair for Londoners.
However, he urged the public to follow the government's rules, saying his criticism lies with the prime minister's comments a few days ago that Christmas could continue.