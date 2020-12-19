Covid Christmas: What can you do to stay safe?

Changes to a planned relaxation of Covid rules for Christmas have been scrapped.

Only people living outside of tier four in England, or in Scotland or Wales will be allowed to meet up indoors on Christmas day.

Those in tier four in England cannot mix indoors with anyone not from their household including on Christmas day.

BBC News Health Correspondent Laura Foster looks at what people who are able to meet up can do to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

