Furlough fraud: 'Impossible situation' of breaking the law or being sacked

The Government’s hotline for furlough fraud has received more than 20,000 tips since it was set up.

The scheme has paid the wages of more than 9m workers at a cost of £46 billion.

Now a committee of MPs has called for the names of all firms getting the money to be published as a way of rooting out fraud.

But what’s it like if you know your company is breaking the law and you don’t want to be a part of it?

“John” (not his real name) couldn’t stand by when it happened to him so he turned whistleblower. This is his story.

