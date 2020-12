The Government’s hotline for furlough fraud has received more than 20,000 tips since it was set up.

The scheme has paid the wages of more than 9m workers at a cost of £46 billion.

Now a committee of MPs has called for the names of all firms getting the money to be published as a way of rooting out fraud.

'John' (not his real name) was asked to work while on furlough and refused, he was sacked.